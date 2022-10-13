Tipperary's Circling the Square group to host Poetry Festival

Thurles Circling The Square committee hosts a Poetry Festival on Saturday Oct 22nd, 2022.



This inaugural event will initially be one-day, but will hopefully develop into a much larger festival of poetry and music in the coming years.



There will be a feast of poetry and music with amazing local and national talent appearing. It is titled Circling the Square and honours the late, great Dennis O'Driscoll, Thurlesman, acclaimed poet, renowned poetry authority and reviewer, as well as biographer to the late, great Seamus Heaney. It is a timely event as Dennis's tenth anniversary is this Christmas.



There will be three venues with outstanding poetry and music to celebrate the event.



The Source, Thurles 11am to 1.15pm,

Bookworm Bookshop 3pm to 6.30pm and

The Arch Bar - Open Mic 8pm to 9.30pm.



Dennis's brother Declan is special guest and speaker and local Thurles authority Jimmy Duggan will also speak.



Featured poets include Dr Emily Cullen, Anne Haverty, Eleanor Hooker, Kerry Hardie, Michael Durack, Áine ní Ghlinn, John Noonan, Dr Christa de Brun, Ger Duffy, Larry O'Sullivan, Mark O'Sullivan, Kathryn Slattery, Breda Joyce, Margaret O' Brien, Cathy Conlan, Áine Connell, Leo Smyth and Larry Doherty., with more to be confirmed.



Music will be from Eoin Ryan, Lorcan Lyons, Michael McLoughlin, Ricky Martin, Dixie Byrne, Kim Coleman Vermeer, Paul Byrne, Diarmuid and Catherine Meagher, Paul Byrne Jnr, Ella Stapleton and more.



For further information on this event contact Larry Doherty, Larry O' Sullivan or Hugh Ryan.