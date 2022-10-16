New Qashqai e-Power delivers best of both worlds for eco-minded drivers

Nissan is set to shake up the electric vehicle market in Ireland with the launch of the all-new Qashqai e-Power.



The new arrival will allow drivers to enjoy all the benefits of EV driving without ever having to plug in the car to recharge it.

The unplugged, electric driving experience that the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power delivers is set to be a game-changer for motorists who are seeking to achieve a more fuel efficient and sustainable way of driving without buying a 100% electric vehicle.



“The arrival of the new Qashqai e-Power presents a unique solution for drivers who are not quite ready to make the move to a fully electric vehicle, but who want a car that drives like an EV, that optimises fuel efficiency and that lowers C02 emissions,” said Seamus Morgan, Managing Director of Nissan Ireland.



“Nissan’s e-Power system offers the best of both worlds, delivering a responsive, efficient and quieter drive, without the need to recharge,” he added.



“It is a key component in Nissan’s drive towards electrification and our growing range of electric, hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles empower drivers to find the car that is right for them, wherever they sit on their journey towards 100% electric driving.”



The e-Power system is comprised of a high-output battery that is complemented by a variable compression ratio 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbo-charged petrol engine generating 156hp, a power generator, inverter and a 140kW electric motor of similar size and output as found in Nissan’s electric vehicles.



Fuel efficiency

The unique element of Nissan’s e-Power system is that the petrol engine is solely used to charge a battery that powers an electric motor to drive the wheels. The electric motor is the sole source of power. This leads to superior fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions compared with a traditional internal combustion engine.



It also provides for a very responsive driving experience that is incredibly similar to driving a fully electric vehicle, without having to think about range or recharging the car. There is no delay in the delivery of torque, as can be the case in a traditional hybrid, and the pure electric motor delivers instant acceleration for a quieter, more responsive drive.



Nissan’s research has established that drivers in the crossover segment spend more than 70% of their time driving in urban and suburban environments. The arrival of the Nissan Qashqai e-Power enables these drivers to be eco-minded, to be sustainable and to optimise fuel efficiency without ever having to compromise on driving pleasure.



The Nissan Qashqai e-Power has been developed to be the ideal solution for those facing a daily urban or suburban drive who would like to transition to a full EV in the future, but who are put off doing so right now because they cannot recharge easily wherever the live or work or because they are not yet ready to make the move to full electric.



Similar to the LEAF, the new Qashqai e-Power benefits from an entirely new ‘one pedal’ driving experience called e-Pedal Step. Designed to take the repetitive strain out of stop-start urban driving, where the driver is frequently moving their foot between the accelerator and brake, e-Pedal Step allows drivers to accelerate and brake using just the accelerator.



The new Qashqai e-Power gives drivers a commanding sense of their environment and improved visibility. The longer wheelbase has created more room for users and overall luggage capacity has increased by over 50 litres. A powered hands-free tailgate makes accessing the boot effortless when your hands are anything but free. Parents will also appreciate that the rear doors open to 90 degrees, allowing easier access to babies and toddlers in child-seats.



The new model also offers an advanced infotainment system with a broad portfolio of connected devices including effortless integration of smartphone, in-car Wi-Fi for up to seven devices and NissanConnect Services, a dedicated app with which to interact with and monitor the vehicle.



An innovative new 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) provides the biggest-in-segment image size. Key navigation, driver assistance and road information are projected onto the windscreen within the driver’s line of vision. Home-to-Car features are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa devices.



The Qashqai e-Power is available from SV specification level and pricing starts at €42,500. Customers can register their interest in ordering the car at their local Nissan dealer and can also find out more by visiting www.nissan.ie