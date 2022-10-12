Tipperary farming community to mark fifty years of Irish agriculture in the EU

A meeting will be held in Duhill to mark fifty years of Irish agriculture in the EU on Friday October 1 4
To mark fifty years of Irish agriculture in the EU a discussion group/chat will be held on October 14 at 7:30pm, in Duhill Hall.
Eircode E21H677
Entrance free.
Calling all the farming community locally.
Speakers on the night include Catriona Morrissey, Irish Farmers Journal, Sean Coffey Kepak, Beef, James English Tillage, Machinery, Pat Burke, Ag Advisory
Refreshments served on the night
A meeting will be held in Duhill to mark fifty years of Irish agriculture in the EU on Friday October 1 4
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.