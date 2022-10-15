Search

15 Oct 2022

Tipperary singer releases her first single

Jessica Brett

Tipperary singer releases her first single

Jessica Brett from Cloneen has just released her first single

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Oct 2022 2:20 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

A young singer from Cloneen, Jessica Brett, has just released her debut single entitled: Bye Bye.

Jessica started live performing at an early age and has been songwriting for the better half of the decade. Bye Bye was written five years ago but quickly came together in the studio under a heavy influence of RnB/pop with producer Alex O’Keeffe.

Skillful production and catchy vocals combine for a compelling radio-ready track with a truly infectious chorus.
Speaking about her long-awaited debut release Jessica said the single pushed her out of her comfort zone.

“The song is about cutting off certain people in life and realising your worth. It really pushed me out of my comfort zone to work on a song of my own. I’m so excited to finally share my original music with other people who can hopefully relate to it.”
Jessica released her debut single on October 7 on all streaming platforms.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media