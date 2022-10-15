Tipperary singer releases her first single

Jessica Brett from Cloneen has just released her first single
A young singer from Cloneen, Jessica Brett, has just released her debut single entitled: Bye Bye.
Jessica started live performing at an early age and has been songwriting for the better half of the decade. Bye Bye was written five years ago but quickly came together in the studio under a heavy influence of RnB/pop with producer Alex O’Keeffe.
Skillful production and catchy vocals combine for a compelling radio-ready track with a truly infectious chorus.
Speaking about her long-awaited debut release Jessica said the single pushed her out of her comfort zone.
“The song is about cutting off certain people in life and realising your worth. It really pushed me out of my comfort zone to work on a song of my own. I’m so excited to finally share my original music with other people who can hopefully relate to it.”
Jessica released her debut single on October 7 on all streaming platforms.
