Search

13 Oct 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 13

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Deaths

Tipperary deaths and funerals

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Oct 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Celine King (née Carroll)
Shannarra, Ballyheefy, Killaloe, Clare / Portroe, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Celine King (nee Carroll), Shannarra, Ballyheefy, Killaloe, Co. Clare and formerly of Portroe, Co. Tipperary 11th of October 2022; Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her sisters Nancy, Josie, Sadie; brothers Terry, Eamon, Pat and Tony. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, heartbroken daughter Sarah and sons Casey, Darrell and Julian; sisters Mary, Eileen and Monica; brother Kevin; adored grandchildren Isabel, Sofia, Ava, Clara, Alannah, Morgan, Lottie, Oscar, Arabella, Matilda; son in law P.J Delaney, daughters in law Ailish, Gemma and Hannah; brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

May Celine's gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe this Thursday, the 13th of October, at 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, the 14th of October, at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Ogonnelloe, burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Ogonnelloe. Live stream link to follow. 

Eamonn JOYCE
Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Tipperary

The death has occurred of Eamonn Joyce of Mill Hill, London, England and formerly of Roughran, Carrigahorig, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dympna, brothers Sean, Bertie, Paddy, Michael and by his sisters, Mary, Margaret and Veronica (deceased), also his brother-in-law Eric, Sisters-in-law Bridget & Kathleen and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Eamonn's gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass taking place on Saturday October 15th at 11.00am in St. Lazarian's Church, Leighlinbridge, Carlow, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, (R93 X292). Eamonn's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link www.leighlinparish.ie. Please respect HSE Covid guidelines.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media