ALERT: Irish Water are working on supply issues in several areas of Tipperary today and tomorrow
CASHEL
Irish Water is repairing a burst water main in the Cashel area.
The works may cause supply disruptions in the following areas:
Works are to take place until 7pm on October 17.
DUNDRUM
Separately in Dundrum, Irish Water is working to resolve a reservoir interruption.
Those works are scheduled to take place until 1pm tomorrow, Tuesday, October 18 may cause supply disruptions to the following area:
