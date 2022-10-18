Search

18 Oct 2022

Thurles RFC lose out by narrowest of margins in Munster Rugby League

18 Oct 2022 3:58 PM

Munster Rugby League

Thurles RFC 14

Richmond RFC 15

Thurles played host to Richmond in the Munster league and finished the day with bitter disappointment, after being completely on top in the first half they ended the game at the wrong end of the score line and were lucky to end with a losing bonus point.

With a large crowd present due to the 1971 Garryowen Cup winning team having a gathering in the clubhouse after the match.

Thurles started well and were well on top and following on from last Sunday, Luke Kelly opened the scoring with a well worked try and Paddy McGrath converted, Richmond got back a penalty within minutes.

Sam Quinlan burst over for a try with five minutes from halftime and Paddy McGrath added the conversion. Things looked good and all the positive play was coming from Thurles and was unlucky not to extend the lead on the stroke of half time when they failed touch down after getting over the line.

All looked good for the second half but as the weather deteriorated so did Thurles’s performance and Richmond were allowed back into the game due to continuous indiscipline gave away two try’s one of which converted to take the lead, while Thurles had two players in the bin.

At this level, the indiscipline is punished hard as Thurles were far superior, but for the second time this season they threw away another victory for a losing bonus point.

Thurles RFC: Paddy McGrath, Cathal Hayes, James Devaney, Owen Byrne, Eoghan O’Dwyer, James Maher, Seamie Houlihan , John Shaw, Shane Nugent, Ger McCormack. Peter Kinnane, Luke Kelly, Sonny Dwyer. Mark Cummins, Sam Quinlan. Subs Tom McNamara, Andrew Bourke, Jack Kavanagh, Richard Houlihan, Donnacha Ryan. Matthew Kelly, Darragh Sweeney.

