REPORT: Kilfeacle and District sneak past Waterpark in Munster Rugby League

Munster Junior Rugby - Division 1

Kilfeacle and District RFC 17

Waterpark RFC 11

On Sunday 16th of October at 2.30pm Kilfeacle and District RFC travelled to Waterpark RFC for their meeting in the Munster Junior Rugby Division 1. The weather was wet with a strong wind blowing down the pitch and conditions underfoot very slippy.

These sides have met once this year already in the Mansergh Cup at Morrissey Park where Waterpark came out on top by 26-10. So, travelling away from home the ‘Boys in Blue’ knew that they would have to perform much better than their last encounter to get something out of the game.

The home side started with the wind at their backs and with the home support urging them on and the expectations of a home win weighing on their shoulders. Waterpark started with a sense of urgency and had the better of the earlier exchanges and managed to put some good phases of play together and within two minutes had earned and converted a penalty from just inside the Kilfeacle 22.

This was the only score in the first half with the conditions playing havoc with the flow of the game. Kilfeacle did have the Lion’s share of the possession and territorial advantage but numerous forced and unforced errors meant that unfortunately no points were registered on the board.

This meant that the halftime score was 3-0 in favour of Waterpark and both sides knew that this game was still in the balance. Kilfeacle were definitely the happier of the two sides having played into a very strong wind and driving rain.

Kilfeacle started the second half with more purpose and looked the better of the two teams in this period. After three minutes they had levelled the score with a well taken penalty from Luke Heuston. On the 50th minute mark Kilfeacle were awarded a penalty three metres inside their own half.

Scoring opportunities were at a premium so an attempt at goal was signalled. Luke Heuston launched a monstrous effort that was aided by the strong wind.

Agonisingly for Kilfeacle it struck the centre of the crossbar and rebounded into the waiting arms of a grateful Waterpark fullback who took advantage of a flatfooted Kilfeacle team to gain valuable yards for his team and take them into the opposition’s half.

This was the start of the best period of play for Waterpark which lasted ten minutes and ended in them breaching the Kilfeacle rear-guard to score an unconverted try in the corner.

This brought the score to 8-5 in favour of the home side. The visitors never let their heads drop and as the second half progressed Kilfeacle and District started to come into the game more and began to look menacing with some sustained possession and good phases of play.

In the 65th minute Kilfeacle were having the better of the exchanges and Darren Lowry went on a fantastic solo run which saw him burst through Waterpark’s defensive line to score under the posts. Luke Heuston converted and Kilfeacle and District had edged back into the lead with the score reading 10-8 in favour of Kilfeacle. Kilfeacle then made the cardinal mistake of not securing the restart and knocked on the ball inside their own 22.

Waterpark were now hunting for the next score and with ten minutes remaining were camped on their opponents try line. Try and try as they may they were not able to break down Kilfeacle’s stubborn defence. Kilfeacle were pushing Waterpark back further and further away from the danger zone when the referee sounded his whistle for an over exuberant illegal clear out and awarded a penalty to Waterpark on the 22 metre line directly in front of the goal posts.

Waterpark didn’t get where they are today by not seizing opportunities when they arose and they kicked the penalty to once again wrestle the lead away from Kilfeacle to lead by 11-10. Kilfeacle upped their game once again and they gained the upper-hand against a resolute Waterpark side.

Kilfeacle were making their way up the pitch but it was a very slow advance and now the clock was against them. When the referee signalled that only one minute remained on the clock Kilfeacle were awarded a scrum on the halfway line. What followed was a five minute period of unbroken play during which Kilfeacle controlled the ball and wore down their opposition.

After 23 phases of play and numerous carries by backs and forwards alike Kilfeacle had created space on the wing for Killian Noonan to run at his opposite number. Killian side stepped his foe and then brushed off the fullback’s last ditch tackle to scored a very impressive try under the posts. Many of Waterparks players sank to their knees as Killian touched down the ball to score the match winning try.

Luke Heuston converted with ease to scenes of jubilation as the referee sounded the final whistle. The score was a victory to Kilfeacle by 17-11. Kilfeacle and District’s next match is a home game against Abbeyfeale RFC in the Challenge Cup first round on Sunday 23rd of October at 2.30pm.

Kilfeacle squad: Diarmuid O’Donnell, Sean McGrath, Adam O’Connell, Simon Barry, Jack McLaughlin, Cormac Ryan, Brian Barlow, Kevin Kinane, Rares Stoica, Timmy Clarke, Ben White, Gavin Heuston, Luke Heuston, Conor O’Sullivan, JJ Cooney, Kelan O’Connor, Darren Lowry, Killian Noonan, Fiachra O’Grady, Brian Barron, Brendan Barron and Kevin Doyle.