Carrick Davins GAA Club announces date for its Centenary Social

Carrick Davins GAA Club’s Centenary Social will take place in The Carraig Hotel on Saturday, November 19.
The celebration will include a four-course meal followed by dancing, with music by Supersoul Machine.
It’s sure to be a great evening and the Davins Club hopes to see all its members there.
Numbers are limited so people wishing to attend are urged to contact Antoinette to reserve tickets as soon as possible.
In other club news, U11 players competed in a football blitz in Killenaule GAA Club last Sunday.
The Juvenile Academy continues on Mondays at 6.30pm at the all-weather pitch. The Academy and U9 teams are focusing on football until the end of the year.
The jackpot wasn’t won in last week’s Juvenile Lotto draw. Numbers were: 05,11, 14,21. Nine people matched three numbers and won €25 each.
At the launch of the Paddy Fitzgerald Awards, IFA national treasurer and chair of the awards Martin Stapleton; IFA president Tim Cullinan and chairman of FBD Trust Michael Berkeryy
Ursuline Sixth Year student Michelle Dwan teaching Second Years how to Line Dance during Mission Day which raised €5000 for Ursuline sister schools in Kenya
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.