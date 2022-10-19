Traffic management measures are in place on road in Lisronagh/Powerstown area

A Stop-Go system is in operation
Temporary Stop/Go traffic management measures are in place on the R706-3 road at Grangebeg/Killavally in the Lisronagh/Powerstown area until Friday, October 28 to facilitate road works.
The traffic management that operates between 8am and 5pm daily, was introduced on the road on Monday, October 17.
Ella, Clara, Brody, Ben, Jake and Samuel, from Second Class at Cappawhite NS, pictured lining the goal in the school pitch with the new wall mural in the background.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.