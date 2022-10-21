Tipperary County Council receives planning application for 51 houses in this town
Tipperary County Council has received a planning application for a total of 51 houses at Dromin Road.
The application, in the name of Dromin Property Development Ltd, is for two two-storey detached apartment blocks with a mix of 16 one and two-bedroom apartments; 11 three-bedroom two-storey end-of-terrace houses; 21 two-bedroom two-storey mid-terrace houses and three three-bedroom two storey end-of-terrace houses.
The application also seeks permission for the demolition of three unfinished houses and three unfinished foundations and bases on the site.
It also includes new road and pedestrian access.
