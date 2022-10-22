Tipperary GAA club's inaugural U21 tournament in memory of club stalwart is a success

The Gavin family with members of the Nenagh Éire Óg U21 group following the inaugural Ger Gavin tournament
The inaugural Ger Gavin Memorial Tournament took place on Saturday last in MacDonagh Park and proved to be a great success.
O’Loughlin Gaels won out on the day, just pipping Clooney Quinn in the winner takes all final round.
This was a great afternoon of hurling and Nenagh Éire Óg has thanked Moycarkey Borris, O’Loughlin Gaels, Clooney Quinn and its own U21 squad for making this happen.
The club sent a special thanks to the Gavin family for their support in organising the tournament and to everyone who helped to make this the successful and special day it was, a fitting tribute to Ger who worked tirelessly for Nenagh Éire Óg.
