20 Oct 2022

All the upcoming soccer fixtures in Tipperary - St Michael's in Champions Cup action

Action from last weekend's FAI Junior Cup - Jason Barnes (Wilderness Rovers) and James O'Dwyer (Killenaule Rovers) in action . Pic: Michael Boland

Liam Browne

20 Oct 2022 9:30 PM

News@nationalist.ie

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

Munster Youth Cup, 2nd Round
Ballymackey United v Clonmel Town, 2pm


FAI Youth Cup, 2nd Round
Peake Villa v Freebooters, 2pm M Jordan
Cullen Lattin v Clonmel Celtic, 2pm M Corrigan


TSDL Youths Division 1
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm J Lyons


TSDL Youths Division 2
Cahir Park v Moyglass United, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Mullinahone v Cashel Town, 2:30pm N Coughlan

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

Munster League Champions Cup semi-final
Abbeyfeale United v St Michael’s, 1pm


Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Vee Rovers v Cashel Town, 12pm J O’Dwyer
Two Mile Borris v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm M Jordan
Clonmel Celtic v Peake Villa, 12pm J Maguire, J Lyons, M Freiberg


Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Old Bridge v Mullinahone, 12pm M Corrigan


Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clerihan v Suirside, 3pm N Coughlan
St Nicholas v Galbally United, 3pm J Lyons
Dualla v Cullen Lattin, 12pm G Ward
Cashel Town v Rosegreen Rangers, 3pm J Maguire


Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Donohill and District v Moyglass United, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Burncourt Celtic v Powerstown, 12pm N Coughlan
Kilsheelan United v Tipperary Town, 3pm M Freiberg
Killenaule Rovers v Bansha Celtic, 3pm B O’Donoghue

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

TSDL Youths Division 1
Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Celtic
Clonmel Town v Cullen Lattin
Peake Villa v Two Mile Borris


TSDL Youths Division 2
Cahir Park v Moyglass United
Donohill and District v Cashel Town
Galbally United v Mullinahone

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s v Bansha Celtic
Peake Villa v Wilderness Rovers
Clonmel Town v Clonmel Celtic
Two Mile Borris v Vee Rovers


Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael’s v Clonmel Town
Tipperary Town v Peake Villa
Mullinahone v Cahir Park

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cullen Lattin v Cashel Town
Galbally United v Clerihan
Rosegreen Rangers v Dualla
St Nicholas v Suirside


Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Moyglass United v Burncourt Celtic
Powerstown v Kilsheelan United
Two Mile Borris v Tipperary Town
Cahir Park v Killenaule Rovers
Bansha Celtic v Donohill and District

