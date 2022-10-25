Search

25 Oct 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 25

Rest in Peace

Deaths in Tipperary

Fr. James Stapleton, C.S.Sp.
Kimmage Manor, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary

Stapleton C.S.Sp., Rev. James. Late of Kimmage Manor and Kylemakill, Moyne, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Missionary in Ireland, Ghana, Sierra Leone and the USA. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Catherine.

Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, Billy (Kylemakill), Nellie Ryall (Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny), Paddy (Thurles), Kathleen Devaney (Thurles) and Josephine Connaughton (Thurles); sisters-in-law, Berri and Ann; nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; great grand-niece, cousins, Spiritan confrères and his many friends.

May he rest in peace. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor at 11a.m on Wednesday 26th October which can be viewed on the parish webcam by clicking on this link: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage Burial thereafter in Dardistown Cemetery.

A memorial mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Moyne at a later date.

John Rafferty
Ballymona, Ballingarry, Roscrea, Tipperary

John Rafferty, Ballymona, Ballingarry, Roscrea. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Michael John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, his children Michael, Jenny, Amy, Leanne, Aishling and Cian, mother Ann, grandchildren Jack and Sofia, son in law James, brothers Pat and Gerard, sister Elizibeth, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 6pm to 8.30pm, Funeral arriving to The Pike Church, Ballingarry (E53H771), on Thursday morning at 11.45am for Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. House private on Thursday morning please.

Pat Hannon
Thornton Heath Croydon, Surrey, England and late of Lacey Villas, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Hannon

Thornton Heath

Croydon, Surrey, England

and late of Lacey Villas, Tipperary Town

October 20th 2022

Pat

Funeral will take place in England at a later date

Rest in Peace

Fr Noel Kennedy PP
Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary

Formerly of Pallasbeg, Newtown, Nenagh.

Peacefully, at Limerick Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his parents Philip and Winifred, sister Nancy (Seymour), his brothers Sean, Michael and Liam.

Deeply regretted by his nieces Una (Merry), Freda (Kennedy), nephews John Seymour, Philip and John Kennedy, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, Bishop Fintan Monaghan and his fellow Clergy of the Killaloe Diocese, his parishioners of Clonnakenny and Curraguneen,good neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in St. Patrick's Church, Curraguneen (E53 XK81), on Tuesday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.00 noon followed by burial afterwards in Clonakenny Cemetery (E53 XP70).

Fr. Noel's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9hmkMIdfJA

John O'Keeffe
Rackhill, Carrick Beg and OK Cycles, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marietta and children Juliana, Emma and Shane, brother Michael, sisters Rita and Josephine, sisters in law Noreen, Ann, Mary and Rose, brother in law John, grandchildren Zoe, Isabelle, Mia, Dan, Megan and Rebecca, sons in law Michael and Dario, daughter in law Aileen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

John will be reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on suir, on Tuesday, the 25th October, from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. John's cortege will be passing OK Cycles on Wednesday, the 26th of October, at 1.35pm, on route to Churchtown Cemetery, for service and burial at 2pm.

Mary (May) Power
Beechwood Grove and Dwan's Kickham St., formerly Mardyke, Killenaule, Thurles, Tipperary

Mary (May) died, in her hundredth year, in the loving care of The Community Hospital of the Assumption. Predeceased by her brother Matt and sisters Lizzie, Josie and Martha (Mealy). Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, many relatives and friends and by Catriona, Dennis and all of the Dwan family.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., on Tuesday, 25th October, from 6pm to 7.30pm, arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 26th October, at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie

 

