Tipperary GAA fixtures announced

Kilruane MacDonagh and Kiladangan will clash again on Sunday in FBD Semple Stadium
The replay of the FBD Insurance county senior hurling final between Kilruane MacDonagh and Kiladangan will be held on Sunday afternoon next at 3:00pm.
The game will be preceded by the county intermediate hurling final which gets underway at 1:00pm between Lorrha Dorrha and Moneygall.
The fixed published are:
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, (Final Replay), Kilruane MacDonaghs V Kildangan 15:00, Ref: TBC
Gleeson Quarries Senior Football Championship
Wed, 26 Oct, Venue: Templetuohy, (Semi-Final), Loughmore-Castleiney V Upperchurch-Drombane 20:00, Ref: Sean Everard
Fri, 28 Oct, Venue: Dr. Morris Park, (Semi-Final), Drom-Inch V JK Brackens 20:00, Ref: TBC
Munster Construction U21B Football Championship
Mon, 31 Oct, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Semi-Final), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Boherlahan Dualla 14:00, Ref: TBC
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, (Final), Lorrha-Dorrha V Moneygall 13:00, Ref: TBC
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship
Fri, 28 Oct, Venue: Clonoulty, (Final), Sean Treacys V Thurles Sarsfields 20:00, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
South Tipp Junior B Football 2022
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round 4), Clonmel g V Moyle Rovers 17:00, Ref: Martin Doyle
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: Mullinahone, (Round 4), Mullinahone V Grangemockler Ballyneale 17:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: Marlfield, (Round 4), Marlfield V Ballyporeen 17:00, Ref: TBC
FBD Insurance - County U/19 A Hurling Championship
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: The Ragg, (Semi Final), Roscrea V St Mary's 14:00, Ref: David Ryan
FBD Insurance - County U/19 A Football Championship
Mon, 31 Oct, Venue: Drombane, (Semi Final), Thurles Sarsfields V Arravale Rovers 14:00, Ref: TBC
South Tipp U/21 A Football
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: Davin Park, Carrick, (rd 1), Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Mullinahone 13:00, Ref: Luke Foran
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: Grangemockler, (Rd 1), Grangemockler Ballyneale V Clonmel Commercials 13:00, Ref: Philip Keane
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, (Rd 1), Moyle Rovers V Cahir 13:00, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
FBD Insurance - County U/19 B Hurling Championship
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (Semi Final), Upperchurch-Drombane V Cappawhite Gaels 14:00, Ref: Joe Leahy
FBD Insurance - County U/19 B Football Championship
Mon, 31 Oct, Venue: Golden, (Final), Fethard V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 14:00, Ref: TBC
South Tipp U/21 B Football
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Rd 1), Fethard V Ballingarry 15:30, Ref: Paul Guinan
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Rd 1), Ardfinnan V St Patrick's 15:30, Ref: Sean Lonergan (B)
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: Pirc na nEala, Carrick, (Rd 1), Carrick Swan V Knockmealdown Gaels 15:30, Ref: Tadgh Lonergan
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Rd 1), Clonmel g V Killenaule 15:30, Ref: Keith Delahunty
West Tipp Under-21 A Football
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Round 1), Cashel King Cormacs V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 12:00, Ref: Donie Horan
West Tipp Under-21 B Football
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: Golden, (Round 1), Golden-Kilfeacle V Clonoulty/Rossmore 16:00, Ref: Paddy Russell
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: Annacarty, (Round 1), Eire Og/SeanTreacys V Aherlow 13:00, Ref: Donal Ryan
