Tickets selling fast for Carrick Davins GAA Club's Centenary Social

Tickets have been selling rapidly for Carrick Davins GAA Club's Centenary Social, which takes place in the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir on November 19.

The celebrations will start with a four-course meal followed by dancing with music by Supersoul Machine.

It’s sure to be a great evening and the club hopes to see all its members there.

Numbers are limited so be sure to contact Antoinette to reserve tickets as soon as possible. Payment links, an instalment plan, are available through Clubzap.

The Juvenile Academy continues every Monday at 6.30pm at the club's all-weather facility. If you are interested in registering a child please come along to the sessions on Mondays.

Both the Academy and U9 teams are focusing on football until the end of the year. Please make sure to bring gum shields.

Numbers drawn in the club's Juvenile Lotto draw last week were: 01,15,16,22. The jackpot wasn't won. Three people matched three numbers and won €70 each. They were: Mary Fitzpatrick, c/o Tom Ryan, Helen Quinlan, c/o Tender, Sean White, c/o John Street