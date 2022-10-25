Carrick Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club's U17 footballers played St Pats in the second round over the weekend with the match ending in a draw. That gives the team three points from two games played so far.

The Junior B hurling team's game against Ballybacon was called off and will go ahead next Saturday.

The U21 footballers will play Knockmealdown Gaels in the first round next Sunday at 3.30pm in Pairc na hÉalaí.

Meanwhile, the U11s played in the Paddy Boland Memorial Tournament at the weekend. It was a great morning of hurling and well done to all the teams. Congratutlations to Grangemockler.Ballyneale, who won the trophy.

Tickets for the 12 days of Christmas Draw are now available. You can contact Sean McDonnell or your usual source. Tickets are also available online via the club's website. Tickets cost €50 and the draw boasts prizes worth over €20,000.

This week's Juvenile lotto jackpot is €12,250. Numbers drawn last week were: 1,7,16,22. Seventeen players matched 3 numbers and won €20 each.

The club extends condolences to the Walsh family of Nicholas Park, Murphy family of St John's, Fitzgerald family of Marian Avenue and O’Keeffe family, Carrickbeg on their recent bereavement.