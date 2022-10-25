Search

25 Oct 2022

Carrick Swan GAA Club weekly news

Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

25 Oct 2022 9:00 PM

Carrick Swan GAA Club's U17 footballers played St Pats in the second round over the weekend with the match ending in a draw. That gives the team three points from two games played so far.

The Junior B hurling team's game against Ballybacon was called off and will go ahead next Saturday.

The U21 footballers will play Knockmealdown Gaels in the first round next Sunday at 3.30pm in Pairc na hÉalaí.

Meanwhile, the U11s played in the Paddy Boland Memorial Tournament at the weekend. It was a great morning of hurling and well done to all the teams. Congratutlations to Grangemockler.Ballyneale, who won the trophy.

 Tickets for the 12 days of Christmas Draw are now available. You can contact Sean McDonnell or your usual source. Tickets are also available online via the club's website. Tickets cost €50 and the draw boasts prizes worth over €20,000.

 This week's Juvenile lotto jackpot is €12,250. Numbers drawn last week were: 1,7,16,22. Seventeen players matched 3 numbers and won €20 each.

 The club extends condolences to the Walsh family of Nicholas Park, Murphy family of St John's, Fitzgerald family of Marian Avenue and O’Keeffe family, Carrickbeg on their recent bereavement.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media