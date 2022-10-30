Nominations open for annual Tipperary amateur sports awards

Irish rugby international Dorothy Wall won an Annerville award last year
The Tipperary United Sports Panel invites nominations for the Annerville Awards, which the panel presents each year to the Tipperary amateur sports stars of the year.
The panel welcomes nominations for outstanding sporting achievements since the beginning of the year.
The chairman is Eamonn Wynne, Clonmel. The secretary is Seamus King, Cashel and the treasurer is Ken Conway, Clonmel.
Committee - Liam O’Donnchu, Littleton; Johnny O’Loughlin, Muiris Walsh, Davy Hallinan, Connie Carroll and Tommy Looby (all Clonmel); Eleanor Condon (Kilsheelan) and Seamus McCarthy (Bansha).
Nominations may be sent to Eamonn Wynne (by email - ewynne@nationalist.ie) or any member of the panel as soon as possible.
The awards include the Knocknagow award, which each year is presented to an outstanding sportsperson of the past.
The winners will be announced in early December and the awards, which are sponsored by Bulmers, will be presented at the Panel’s annual function at the Talbot Hotel Clonmel in January.
Cahir Park AFC Treasurer Henry Reidy with outgoing Facility Manager David Byrne andClub Secretary Colm Lonergan
At the Philip Quinn new exhibition launch on Friday last were, from left to right: artist Philip Quinn, Cllr Marie Murphy, Liz Quinn, Gallery Proprietor Siobhan Caplice and Cllr Andy Moloney.
