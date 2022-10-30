New pupils settle in at Clonmel school

ew Model School pupils. Front row: Isha Parvathi, Zosia Zembrzycka-Lum and Travis McNeill. Back row: Zarrar Hasan and Harry Mansfield have all settled into St Mary’s Parochial National School on the
New pupils are settling in well at St Mary's Parochial School in Clonmel.
They joined at the start of this school year and are enjoying themelves in their new school environment.
ew Model School pupils. Front row: Isha Parvathi, Zosia Zembrzycka-Lum and Travis McNeill. Back row: Zarrar Hasan and Harry Mansfield have all settled into St Mary’s Parochial National School on the
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.