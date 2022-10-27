LATEST: Search continuing for elderly man missing in north Tipperary
The search is continuing this Thursday morning for an elderly man who has been missing from his home since Wednesday morning.
The gardaí in Nenagh have launched an appeal to find the man, Jim, who was last seen in the Kilcolman area near Burgess GAA grounds at around 10am yesterday.
Jim, who is in his 80s, is described as being tall and thin with grey hair and wears glasses.
The Shannon rescue helicopter carried out an overnight search and is expected to rejoin the search this morning.
The Irish Coast Guard unit is also conducting the search from a base at Burgess GAA grounds.
If anyone has seen Jim, they are being asked to contact Nenagh Garda station at 067-31333, or any Garda station.
