Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 28

Mary Power (née O'Brien)

St John's Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Edmond, son Brian, daughters Catherine Delaney, Melissa Pollard, Marie Power, brothers and sisters Michael O'Brien, Gretta Key's Kathleen Cunnigham, Noreen Lenahan, sons in law Larry and Michael, daughter in law Catherine, grandchildren Rebeea Josh, Dylan, Roisin, Evan, Glenn and Patrick, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Mary rest in peace

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday for requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Oak Ward WUH.

Frances O'Donnell (née Skehan)

Graystown, Killenaule, Tipperary, E41 NN80

Frances O'Donnell (nee Skehan), Graystown, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary E41 NN80. Predeceased by son Kevin & sisters Aileen, Margaret and Bernie. Frances passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family at home. She will be sadly missed by her husband Sean, daughter Dymphna, son Sean, son in law Simon, grandchildren Ellen, Niamh & Conor, sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence this Friday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Saturday morning at 11.15 am for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

Thomas McCormack

Spring Mount, Nine Mile House, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Kilmoganny, Kilkenny

Formerly of St Joseph's Kilmoganny. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews relatives and friends. May Thomas rest in peace. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Grangemockler Church on Saturday for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May Thomas rest in peace.

Mikie HEFFERNAN

Rathclough, Dualla, Tipperary

Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Croí Óir, Our Lady’s Hospital. Mikie (in his 101st year), beloved husband of the late Bridie, brother of the late Willie, Con and Eileen Browne and father-in-law of the late Michael Darmody. Sadly missed by his loving family Michael, Thomas and Mary, daughters-in-law Kay and Gerarda, grandchildren Michael James, Gráinne, Kiara and Sinéad, great-grandchildren Shauna, Aoife, Michael, Diarmuid, Soairse and Padraig, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, dancing friends, carers, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa Curran (née Hayes)

Clonmel Road, Cahir, Tipperary / Ballydehob, Cork

Teresa, formerly of Ardura, Ballydehob, Co. Cork, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of the late Tim and beloved mother of Mary, Julie, Michael, Terry and Áine. Mother in law of PJ, Frank, Anne, Séighin and Carthage. Deeply regretted by her sister Phil and brother in law Anthony (Tony), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her dear friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 11.30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on: https://www.premvideo.com/funeral-teresa-curran/

Pat Cahill

Coolmona, Donoughmore, Cork / Tipperary

CAHILL (Coolmona, Donoughmore, Co. Cork & formerly of Kilcash, Co. Tipperary): On October 26th, 2022, peacefully, in his 98th year in the presence of his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Bishopscourt Residential Care and previously Cork University Hospital. PAT (Formerly of Muskerry Golf Club) beloved husband of the late Rita (née McNeice).

He will be deeply missed by his sons David, Ciaran, Paul and Declan, daughters-in-law Eileen, Paula, Frances and Mary, sister-in-law Josie, grandchildren, Elizabeth, Eoin, Patrick, Kevin, Sean, Andrew, Adam and Ben, great-grandchildren Magnolia, Rosalie and Violet, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd: On Saturday (October 29th) from 5.00pm to 6.00pm.

Funeral after 11.30am Sunday Mass on (October 30th) in St. Lachteen’s Church, Stuake to St. Lachteen’s Cemetery, Stuake.

“May he rest in peace”