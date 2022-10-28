All the Tipperary Weekend Soccer Fixtures - Celtic and Town meet in Clonmel derby on Sunday

File Phot: Evan Maguire scores for Clonmel Celtic in a previous derby game with Clonmel Town. The sides meet once again at The Complex on Sunday at 3 pm.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29
All fixtures cancelled
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s v Bansha Celtic, 12pm M Freiberg
Peake Villa v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm J Maguire
Clonmel Town v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm P Keane, M Freiberg, B O’Donoghue
Two Mile Borris v Vee Rovers, 3pm M Corrigan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael’s v Clonmel Town, 3pm M Duffy
Tipperary Town v Peake Villa, 12pm M Jordan
Mullinahone v Cahir Park, 11:30am E Ryan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cullen Lattin v Cashel Town, 12pm N Coughlan
Galbally United v Clerihan, 3pm M Jordan
Rosegreen Rangers v Dualla, 12pm M Duffy
St Nicholas v Suirside, 3pm N Coughlan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Moyglass United v Burncourt Celtic, 3pm G Ward
Powerstown v Kilsheelan United, 11:30am M Corrigan
Two Mile Borris v Tipperary Town, 12pm J Maguire
Cahir Park v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm G Burke
Bansha Celtic v Donohill and District, 3pm E Ryan
S
At the presentation of the Tipperariana Book of the Year award were Michael Mallon, Chairperson Fethard Historical Society, Mary Guinan Darmody, Denis G Marnane and local ceramicist Dóirín Saurus who
File Phot: Evan Maguire scores for Clonmel Celtic in a previous derby game with Clonmel Town. The sides meet once again at The Complex on Sunday at 3 pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.