CONGRATULATIONS: Wonderful achievements by students noted at this Tipperary school

CONGRATULATIONS: Wonderful achievements by students notes at this Tipperary school
Congratulations and well done to Ethan McLoughlin, who won gold in the Irish Open Taekwondo Competition in Nenagh.
Well done to our TY Concern Debate team, who took part in the first of three debates against John the Baptist Community School.
Our speakers for this debate were Asha Slattery (Captain), Julia Bubula (Chairperson), James Connelly, Flora Kozma and Brian O Connell. Team members and researchers for the debate were Sarah Noonan (Timekeeper), Marcin Boch, Amelia Duggan, Cormac Meagher.
Contributed by St Mary's Newport to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
