Popular folk singer to perform in Clonmel

The Karan Casey Band will perform at Raheen House Hotel on November 11
Clonmel World Music presents the Karan Casey Band at Raheen House Hotel on Friday November 11.
Clonmel World Music is delighted to welcome back one of the best Folk/Traditional singers in
Ireland to Clonmel. Karan is bringing an all-star band to Clonmel, with Niall Vallely (Buille) on
concertina, Niamh Dunne (Beoga) on fiddle and vocals and Sean Og Graam (Beoga) on Guitar
and vocals.
Karan has just come back from an extensive US tour, and is working on a new album
Karan was nominated in 2019 for an RTE Radio Folk award for “Best Original Folk Track”, for
her song Down in the Glen. She also performed at the awards, with the band she is bringing to
Clonmel.
Karan Casey is originally from BallyDuff Lower, near Kilmeaden Co Waterford, and has long
been one of the most innovative voices in Irish traditional and folk music.
Her career has spanned 33 years from the early days as a jazz performer in Dublin to her heady
days in New York with the band Solas, to her now established solo career. Karan has sold over
half a million records. Karan released her first album with the group Solas, which quickly
became the most celebrated Irish band in the U.S., and her four years with the group were
pivotal. Since embarking on her solo career
Karan has released 7 solo albums, a duo album (with John Doyle), an album for children and
numerous contributions to other artists' projects – appearing on more than 50 albums in total.
She has toured constantly throughout North America, Europe and Japan, performing solo, with
her own band and with many other diverse artists.
Recent years have seen Karan appearing with folk legends James Taylor, Liam Clancy, Peggy Seeger, Mick Moloney and the Dubliners and Imelda May as well as performances with Solas, Lunasa, Béla Fleck & the Flecktones and Tim
O’Brien.
Karan has won awards for “Best Folk Album” and “Best Folk Female” from Irish Music
Magazine and been nominated for the BBC Folk Awards and the Danish Grammys and was a
key member of Paul Winter’s Grammy-award winning “Celtic Solstice”. She has appeared at
major festivals in Europe and the US such as WOMAD USA, the Cambridge Folk Festival,
Celtic Connections, the Philadelphia Folk Festival, Festival Cornouaille, Festival Interceltique
Lorient, Milwaukee Irishfest and Merlefest as well as appearing at many prestigious venues
including the Kennedy Centre (Washington DC), New York’s Symphony Space, Nashville's
Grand Ole Opry, the Hollywood Bowl, Dublin’s National Concert Hall, the Cathedral of St John
the Divine, the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and many others. She has made many TV and radio
appearances on both sides of the Atlantic and has been a frequent guest on nationally syndicated
US radio and TV shows such as Garrison Keillor’s ‘A Prairie Home Companion’ and NPR’s
“Mountain Stage”.
Tickets for this great gig are on sale now, and are available online at
www.clonmelworldmusic.com, or from Gerry Lawless on 086 3389619.
Karan Casey is the most soulful singer to emerge in Irish traditional music in the past decade;
- The Glasgow Herald
“ the Irish equivalent of Emmylou Harris.” WASHINGTON POST
”Karan Casey’s voice is among the loveliest in folk music and she’s a wonderful interpreter of
both contemporary and traditional material.” BOSTON GLOBE
“Setting her clear voice in arrangements that mix traditional and modern instruments, she
maintains the taut, quivering ornamentation of old ballad style, singing tales of love, war and
murder with a gentle gravity.” NEW YORK TIMES
“Casey has the unique ability to make every song sound true and impassioned.” GLOBAL
