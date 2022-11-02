Maher recalls big regret in excerpt ahead of his book launch next week in the Anner Hotel

Tipperary and Thurles Sarsfields hurling star Padraic Maher will launch his book: All on the Line on Thursday, November 10 at the Anner Hotel - one of the most eagerly awaited sports books of the year.

The current Tipperary senior hurling selector, who was forced into retirement earlier this year on foot of a serious neck injury, has not wasted time in penning his story which is available now and is a must for all Tipperary, GAA and hurling enthusiasts.

Padraic, from Tonagha, Thurles is regarded as one of the greatest hurlers of his generation and an icon in Tipperary and in Thurles Sarsfields and Dúrlas Óg where he learned his trade.

Winner of three All-Ireland senior hurling medals and six All-Star awards, Maher was one of Tipperary’s key men for over a decade – detailed to mark some of the biggest names in the history of the game , while with his club, Thurles Sarsfields, he ignited a revival that led to seven county titles.

But then, in early 2022, in his playing prime, he was forced to retire due to injury. In his memoir, he looks at the effect the injury and the decision to end his hurling career had on him and, in doing so, takes us back through his life and playing career.

From being a central figure in the great Tipperary-Kilkenny rivalry, to the unforgettable trilogy of Tipperary-Galway All-Ireland semi-finals, to his side of one of the most famous tackles in hurling when challenging Joe Canning on the Hogan Stand sideline, along with the personal challenges he has faced along the way, we are given an insight into the passion and commitment it takes to be a GAA player in modern Ireland.

In the book Padraic speaks of his amazement that Tipperary did not retain the services of renowned strength and conditioning coach Lukasz Kirszenstein who had put a brilliant programme into operation for the Tipperary players.

“He was the man in the gym with us most nights. When he became the chief strength and conditioning coach, with full control, he had a huge influence on us. He changed my thinking about S&C and my body certainly changed from working with him, something quite a few of the other players would say as well.

"I still can’t understand how Tipperary let him get away to Galway at the end of 2016 - that was a huge mistake. He was great to work with and always available to give advice or to tweak your programme, and he always hit the right note. You could have a bit of craic with him, great company, but he never had a problem telling fellas to put in a bigger effort. He’d say to me straight out.

“That’s good Paudie, but you should be lifting more than that, or lifting heavier. You’re talking too much instead of lifting and doing your work, come on.” Out of respect for him, for his ideas and his own workrate, you'd do that work, no problem.”

The book contains many great stories and accounts of games, training, celebrations, trips and happenings in a stellar career which made him Tipperary’s premier, and most consistent, player over a whole generation.

Winner of six All-Star awards, he appeared over 130 times in the blue and gold of Tipperary in league and championship as a first-choice defender for the county for thirteen years.

A Garda based in Limerick, Padraic also co-owns Heyday Coffeehouse in Thurles with Tipperary teammate Seamus Callanan.

Padraic’s launch event, which is expected to be a huge occasion, will be in the Anner Hotel in Thurles on Thursday, November 10 at 7:00pm where he will be joined by GAA All Stars Eoin Kelly, Tommy Welsh, and Patrick Horgan for an in-conversation event. Tickets are free but is based on limited capacity and it’s first come first served.