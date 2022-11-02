Weekend fixtures: Mid Tipperary football finals up for decisions this weekend

County Tipperary
06-11-2022 (Sun)
Munster Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Kilruane MacDonaghs V Ballygunner in Walsh Park, Waterford 1.30
Munster Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Roscrea V Ballysaggart in FBD Semple Stadium 1.30
Munster Junior Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Grangemockler Ballyneale V Ballygiblin in Cahir 1.30
Mid Tipperary
04-11-2022 (Wed)
AIB Thurles Intermediate Football Championship Final
Moyne Templetuohy V Loughmore Castleiney in Templetuohy 7.45
06-11-2022 (Sun)
Munster Construction U21B Football Championship Semi Final
Moyne Templetuohy V Loughmore Castleiney in Templetuohy (See Tipperary GAA website for throw in time)
West Tipperary
02-11-2022 (Wed)
U21B Football Championship
Golden Kilfeacle V Clonoulty Rossmore in Golden 7.30
06-11-2022 (Sun)
U21A Football Championship
Arravale Rovers V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Sean Treacy Park 12.00
U21B Football Champonship
Galtee/Rovers V Éire Óg/Sean Treacys in Bansha 12.00
Clonoulty Rossmore V Aherlow in Lisvernane 12.00
U21B Hurling Championship
Rockwell/Rosegreen V Golden Kilfeacle in New Inn 12.00
North Tipperary
06-11-2022 (Sun)
U21A Hurling Championship
Ballina V Borris-Ileigh in Ballina 12.00
Nenagh Éire Óg V Toomevara in Nenagh 12.00
U21B Hurling Championship
Ballinahinch/Templederry V Moneygall/Clonakenny in Templederry 12.00
Silvermines V Lorrha Rovers in Dolla 12.00
Burgess V Newport in Kilcolman 12.00
South Tipperary
Junior B Football Championship
Ballyporeen V Carrick Davins in Ballyporeen 1.00
Mullinahone V Clonmel Óg in Mullinahone 1.00
