02 Nov 2022

Weekend fixtures: Mid Tipperary football finals up for decisions this weekend

02 Nov 2022 4:15 PM

County Tipperary

06-11-2022 (Sun)

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Kilruane MacDonaghs V Ballygunner in Walsh Park, Waterford 1.30

Munster Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Roscrea V Ballysaggart in FBD Semple Stadium 1.30

Munster Junior Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Grangemockler Ballyneale V Ballygiblin in Cahir 1.30

Mid Tipperary

04-11-2022 (Wed)

AIB Thurles Intermediate Football Championship Final

Moyne Templetuohy V Loughmore Castleiney in Templetuohy 7.45

06-11-2022 (Sun)

Munster Construction U21B Football Championship Semi Final

Moyne Templetuohy V Loughmore Castleiney in Templetuohy (See Tipperary GAA website for throw in time)

West Tipperary

02-11-2022 (Wed)

U21B Football Championship

Golden Kilfeacle V Clonoulty Rossmore in Golden 7.30

06-11-2022 (Sun)

U21A Football Championship

Arravale Rovers V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Sean Treacy Park 12.00

U21B Football Champonship

Galtee/Rovers V Éire Óg/Sean Treacys in Bansha 12.00

Clonoulty Rossmore V Aherlow in Lisvernane 12.00

U21B Hurling Championship

Rockwell/Rosegreen V Golden Kilfeacle in New Inn 12.00

North Tipperary

06-11-2022 (Sun)

U21A Hurling Championship

Ballina V Borris-Ileigh in Ballina 12.00

Nenagh Éire Óg V Toomevara in Nenagh 12.00

U21B Hurling Championship

Ballinahinch/Templederry V Moneygall/Clonakenny in Templederry 12.00

Silvermines V Lorrha Rovers in Dolla 12.00

Burgess V Newport in Kilcolman 12.00

South Tipperary

Junior B Football Championship

Ballyporeen V Carrick Davins in Ballyporeen 1.00

Mullinahone V Clonmel Óg in Mullinahone 1.00

