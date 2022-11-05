Saving lives this Christmas: Tipperary RNLI to host fundraising card and gift sale
Lough Derg RNLI Fundraising Committee will host its Christmas card and gift sale and coffee morning, from 10.30am until 1.pm at Lough Derg Yacht Club in Dromineer, on Tuesday, November 8.
In addition to being a great social occasion, where friends and RNLI volunteers meet over coffee and scones, this fundraising event is crucial for the charity which is reliant on your donations to enable lifesavers to continue their work.
