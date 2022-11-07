Duhill Community Council issue appeal for volunteers

Duhill Community Council has issued an appeal for volunteers to come forward
Duhill Community Council is looking for people to come forward as volunteers to help out in the community.
Duhill community hall is the centre and focal point of the local community.The hall is a huge asset and resource for the local community.
Duhill Community Council are in the process of building a whatsapp group of people who are interested in volunteering with Duhill Community Council.
They are looking for people who would be available to help out with events such as preparing the hall and serving at funerals, annual senior citizens party, big breakfast mornings, stewarding for events such as 5km run /walk, field days, tractor runs, any fundraising events or any events or occasions as they arise.
If you are available to help out and would like your name and number added to the Duhill Volunteers Whatsapp private message please make contact with committee members.
