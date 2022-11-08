Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 8

James (Jim) O'Meara

Coroe, Ballycumber, Offaly, R35 YK59 / Rathcabbin, Tipperary

Jim died suddenly but peacefully at his home on the 7th November, surrounded by his family. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Anne, his daughters, Helen Rosney, Thérése (Caltra, Galway) Joan (Tang, Westmeath) Karen and Emer, his adored grandchildren, Kayla, Jade, Luke, Mark, Jimmy, Jack, Charlie and Bobby. His sons-in-law Stephen, Paddy, Des, Keir, Kieran and those who are like the sons he never had, Alan (Aka Billy) and Glen, his sisters Jo Duignan (Banagher, Offaly), Jane Devlin (Northern Ireland) and Maree Noone (London) his nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and wonderful friends.

Rest In Peace

Jim will repose at his home on Tuesday, 8th November, from 4pm, with Rosary at 8pm and on Wednesday from 4pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Manchan's Church, Boher for funeral mass at 11am which can be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/9NMpfWFqiRY. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Breeda Marnane

Carrigeen, Cahir, Tipperary

Breeda passed away unexpectedly in the exceptional care of the Mater Hospital Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents William and Margaret. She will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Joan, Ellen, Margaret, Maureen, Kathleen, Geraldine, Noreen and Theresa, her brothers Thomas, Seamus and Michael, Aunt Breeda Ryan, Kitty Peters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Safe In The Arms Of Jesus

Funeral Arrangements Later

William (Billy) Hickey

Mountshannon, Clare / Golden, Tipperary

The death has occurred, following and accident, of William (Billy) Hickey, Mountshannon, Co. Clare and formerly of Rathclogheen, Golden, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken and loving wife Eva, his adored children, sons Liam and Aidan and his daughter Marie, his brothers Dave, Marty, Tom and his sister Breda. Predeceased by his brother Jimmy. His daughters in law Kim and Anne. His son-in-law Anthony. His much adored and heartbroken grandchildren Meghan, Liam, Deirdre, Anna, Greta, Aideen, Shane, Niamh and Lucy. His great-grandchildren Keira and Reagan.

Reposing at St. Caimin's Church Mountshannon on Wednesday 9th November 2022, from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 10th November at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Moynoe, Scarriff, Co. Clare.

Rita BARRY (née Witherow)

Curraheen, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly Stradavoher, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. November 6th 2022, peacefully, Rita, beloved wife of the late Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving family Helen, Mary Rose, John, Pat, Kevin and Anne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 9 grandchildren, her 5 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey at 11.30am followed by Private Cremation.

Baby Emer O'DWYER

Kilshenane, Cashel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the arms of her parents at Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin. Baby Emer is deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Jim and Teresa, brother Séimí, grandparents Jimmy & Mary O’Dwyer and Frank and Noreen Cunningham, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Mass of the Angels will be celebrated on Wednesday, 9th November, in the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla at 11.30am followed by Burial in St Senan’s Cemetery, Knockavilla. House private please.

Jim, Teresa, Séimí and the extended family will be forever grateful to the Neonatal Unit, Cork University Maternity Hospital for the outstanding care and attention shown to their darling Emer during her short life.

They also wish to commend the Nurses and Doctors of Crumlin Hospital for their wonderful care of Emer and the immense support shown to them over Emer’s final few weeks.