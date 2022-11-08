Search

08 Nov 2022

Carrick Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club news

Carrick Swan GAA Club

Aileen Hahesy

08 Nov 2022 7:00 PM

Carrick Swan GAA Club's Junior B hurlers defeated Moyle Rovers in the South semi-final and will play St Patrick's in the final next weekend.

The U17 footballers beat Ballyporeen on Sunday in the South quarter-final and will play the semi-final next weekend.

Meanwhile, the club's U21 hurlers played Cashel King Cormacs in a challenge game last weekend in preparation for the upcoming South U21 A Hurling Championship which is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

The club's 12 days of Christmas Draw tickets are on sale. You can purchase them by contacting Sean McDonnell or your usual source tickets.

They are also available online through the Swan Club website. Tickets cost €50 and the draw's prize fund is more than €20,000.

The first draw is just four weeks away.

This week's Juvenile Lotto draw jackpot is €12,750. Numbers drawn last week were: 4,16,20,22. Eleven players matched three numbers and won €20 each.

