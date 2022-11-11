Search

11 Nov 2022

Breda Judge is the big winner at Thurles Farmers Market

The Holycross woman claimed the much sought after Halloween Hamper

Breda Judge at Thurles Farmers Market

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Nov 2022 4:16 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Congratulations to Breda Judge, Holcross, the winner of our Halloween Hamper.


The hamper is a selection of market items – kindling, firewood, meat, vegetables, fruit, jewellery, knitted items, baked goods, eggs and candles. The market really is a great place do your food shop – and to support your local economy and producers.
We are looking for vendor to operate a tea/coffee service – could it be you? please call 087 270 1689 if interested.


Our knitters aka, The Nutty Knitters, will be with us again on November 19th - don’t forget they offer a wide range of items from hats, scarves, gloves, jumpers and cardigans. Beautiful baby cardigans or order a jumper or cardigan for yourself. These handmade items are really an investment.


The weather has certainly turned minds to home heating - TJ has some great fuel offers with delivery included so make sure to call in and book your winter fuel. Fruits and vegetables are plentiful – from lettuce to ginger, from garlic to potatoes. Lots of fine apples – sweet or cooking! Plus, apple juices, jams, marmalades and honey too. A wide range of meats is also available – all produced locally and delivered by your local butcher – from roasts, to steaks, to burgers, puddings, sausages, - chicken, pork, beef or lamb.

In addition, we also stock local milk and artisan butter. Plenty of eggs – duck or hen including eggs from hens reared on grass paddocks. Our baker offers a wide range of items including scones, tarts, breads, cakes, buns and quiches – any item can be pre – ordered and customised.


Our traders can take card payment or cash payment, custom orders and deliveries can also be arranged. There is plenty of free car parking available at the Greyhound Stadium. Any queries re the market – please call 087 270 1689.

Local News

