Roscrea Local Area Plan - why not get involved?

TIPPERARY County Council is preparing a new Local Area Plan for Roscrea and are seeking input from the community about shapong the future of the heritage town.

In shaping how the town will evolve, the Local Area Plan will set out a land use strategy and new investment objectives for the town to deliver quality of life, support employment and homes and to do so in a sustainable and energy efficient way.

The Council is currently at the 'Pre-Draft' stage and want your views on how to achieve key objectives for the town and shape the vision for the future of Roscrea.



What is a Local Area Plan?

Roscrea is one of 26 towns nationally that has been identified for funding under the ‘Town Centre First’ national policy. The Local Area Plan will seek to focus investment and development on ‘Compact Growth’ and a ‘Town Centre First’ approach. The success and vibrancy of the town centre in 2029 will be a key performance indicator of the Plan.



A Local Area Plan is a policy document adopted by a local authority in order to guide the spatial development of a town or place. These policy documents sit at the 'local' tier of planning policy, below the National Planning Framework 2018, the Southern Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy 2020 and the Tipperary County Development Plan 2022-2028.



Local Area Plans have legal status and are adopted in accordance with the requirements of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended).



Local Area Plans must focus on delivering outcomes for local communities in consultation with local communities. They are important policy instruments in seeking town centre rejuvenation and growth, and should not seek to repeat the requirements of other policy documents but should focus on local issues, and seek to include measures to deliver these objectives.

The Roscrea Local Area Plan 2023-2029 is being prepared to replace the Roscrea Local Area Plan 2012 and will be adopted by Elected Members of the Council.



There are three stages in the process of making and adopting a new Local Area Plan:

• The 'Pre-Draft' stage

• The 'Draft Plan' stage

• The 'Material Alterations' Stage.



How to get involved

The ‘Pre-Draft’ public consultation on the Roscrea Local Area Plan 2023-2029 is now open until 4pm on Monday, December 5, and you can make submissions on the Plan on the Tipperary County Council website and in writing to the Roscrea Planning Department at the Civic Offices on the Limerick Road in Nenagh (E45 A099).

Drop in event in Roscrea's Public Library on the Birr Road from 3pm to 7pm on November 16 - so please come along and join the discussion on the future of Roscrea.

You can also contact the Planning Office on (0818) 065 000 to discuss your thoughts on the Plan.