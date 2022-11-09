Team of the Year: TipperaryLive Senior club hurling 2022 selection

This year's senior hurling championship threw up some brilliant matches and results, and a lot of quality fare in an exciting year of action. To see the team of the year after all the action, click the >arrow> or 'Next' to scroll through the team.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.