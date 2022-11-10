Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 10

Mary Kiely (née Murphy)

40 Marlstone Manor, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 N5YZ / Ballycullane, Wexford

Mary, predeceased by her husband Michael. 40 Marlstone Manor, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Ballytarsna, Ballycullane, Co. Wexford. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Sharon and Pamela, grandchildren Faye, Calum, Bobby and Abbie, sons-in-law Joe and Mark, brothers John, Pat, Noel and Michael, sisters Siobhan, Kathleen, Margaret and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eircode E41 N5YZ) on Friday evening, 11th November from 5pm to 7pm. Mary's funeral cortege will arrive at Bohernanave Church on Saturday morning, 12th November at 9.30am for Funeral Mass at 10 o'clock. Private cremation after Mass. Donations if desired to The Mater Foundation.

Anne Flanagan (née Dwyer)

Forgestown, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary

Suddenly after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Waterford University Hospital, I.C.U. Predeceased by her husband Seanie, son Martin and brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by her loving family daughters Catherine (Maguire) and Eileen (Bourke), sons Thomas, Johnny and P.J. grandchildren Sean, Shauna, Katelyn, Grace, Jack, Noah, Annina, Eva Rose, Moira and Rosanna, sons-in-law Sean and Henry, daughters-in-law Mary and Regina, sisters Joanie, Mary, Eileen, Kathleen, Margaret, Betty and Teresa, aunt Kit, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, great neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 11th November from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church Moycarkey (E41 FY29) on Saturday, 12th November, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Moycarkey Old Cemetery.

Christina EUSTACE (née Ryan)

Templeville Drive, Templeogue, Dublin / Claremorris, Mayo / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

EUSTACE - (nee Ryan), (Templeville Drive, Templeogue, Dublin 6W, Lohan Park Group Home, Brickens, Co. Mayo and late of her beloved Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary). November 8th 2022 (peacefully) - in her 94th year in the tender loving care of her family at Lohan Park; Christina. Predeceased by her devoted husband Drew, cherished mum sadly missed and remembered by her son Paul (Kildare), daughters Annie (Wexford), Emma (Bekan) and Jane (Dublin), her sons-in-law, grandchildren Matthew, Emily, Eva, Luke, Harry, James, Kate, Thomas, Sam and Danny, her nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and the wonderful staff and residents of Lohan Park.

May She Rest In Peace

Christina will lie in repose in Lohan Park, Brickens Saturday evening from 6 o'clock to conclude at 8 o'clock

Removal from Lohan Park Sunday morning at 11am to arrive to St. Theresa's Church Brickens for Mass of the Resurrection at 11:30am

Christina will later lie in repose in Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village Sunday evening from 5 o'clock to conclude at 6:30 o'c

Christina's Funeral cortege will arrive at Bohernabreena Cemetery for interment service Monday (14th) at 12 noon

James (The Cowboy) Doyle

Cabragh Court, Thurles, Tipperary

In his 92nd Year. Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Bridget son Patrick, grandson Anthony, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by his loving family; sons James, Michael, John, Bernard, Tony, Louie, Thomas, Willie and Christopher, daughters Kathleen, Mary, Bridget, Nora, Margaret, Helen and Hannah, grandchildren (especially Bridget and her husband Thomas and great-grandchild Ava-Rose), great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Breda, Margaret, Mag and Marie, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 13th November from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday 14th November at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Michael McCormack

Lower Monard, Monard, Tipperary

McCormack, Lower Monard, Co. Tipperary. November 8th 2022, Michael. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Breda and brother-in-law John, nephew Michael, nieces Anne-Marie and Bridget, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Thursday evening from 5:30pm to 7pm. Mass for Michael will take place in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead on Friday, 11th November 2022, at 11:30am and burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Johannes

Ballyhist, Ardfinnan, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary

Joe (formerly of Pearse St., Cahir) passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (née Looney), daughters Orla and Sinéad, sister Louise, grandchildren Ciara, Catherine, Séan, George and Chloe, sons in law Michael and Chris, brothers in law Jonathan and John, sisters in law Helen and Kay, Mary's sister in law Geraldine, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral cortége will arrive to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Friday at 12.15pm for Mass at 12.30pm after which Joe will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass will be livestreamed with the link available here shortly.