Nenagh Walking Club to hold commemoration walk this weekend

We had lovely walks in beautiful autumn sunshine this past week in the Silvermines, Flagmount and Ardclooney. Next Thursday, November 10, Lily will lead a hike on the

Silvermines ridge, approximately 3 hours in length.

Full walking gear essential and registration in advance to Lily 0877915001.

Next Sunday, November 13, Aonach ar Siúl will commemorate the deceased members of the club by a walk starting at the Famine graveyard at the rear of the hospital in Tyone.

It will begin with a short ceremony of remembrance in the graveyard after 10 30am mass. The walk will proceed via the town centre to St Johns Well on the Borrisokane road, where there will be a short ceremony to remember the deceased club members.

The walk will continue back along the river bank finishing at Tyone hospital grounds.

It would be lovely to have as many members as possible in attendance and wearing the blue club jackets.

More details can be had by contacting Donie at 0872761442.



See you on the hills!