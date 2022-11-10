ALERT: Irish Water are reporting a supply issue in the Donohill area
Irish Water are reporting a burst water main in the Donohill area.
They say repairs may cause supply disruptions to:
The work is scheduled to take place until 1:30pm tomorrow, November 11.
Clonmel Commercials manager Tommy Morrissey, with selector Philly Ryan in the background, says Saturday's game is a brilliant opportunity for the players. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
Margaret O’Brien (right) of Writing Changes Lives, presenting Patricia Cantwell (left) with The Lowell Review, which has published the script of her radio play Kintsugi. Pic: Noreen Duggan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.