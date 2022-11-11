Search

11 Nov 2022

All new Nissan X-Trail to be unveiled at Donal Ryan Car Sales

The Nissan X-Trail e-POWER is a milestone for Nissan as it completes its line of electrified vehicles

The all-new Nissan X-Trail

The all-new Nissan X-Trail

11 Nov 2022 8:45 PM

EV drivers in Roscrea and Thurles will be among the first in Ireland to feast their eyes on the eagerly awaited all-new Nissan X-Trail e-POWER after Donal Ryan Car Sales was chosen to unveil the new family crossover and latest addition to Nissan’s full range of electrified vehicles.

The arrival of the all-new Nissan X-Trail e-POWER is a significant milestone for Nissan as it completes its line-up of electrified vehicles, enabling drivers to find a solution that is right for them whether they are making the switch to electric driving or continuing on with their EV journey.

“We are hugely excited to unveil the all new-Nissan X-Trail e-POWER at our dealership in Roscrea on Monday, 21st November and Tuesday, 22nd November and at our dealership in Thurles on Wednesday, 23rd November and Thursday, 24th November. Everyone is welcome to join us in celebrating this latest chapter in Nissan’s rapid drive towards electrification,” said Eugene Ryan, Dealer Principal at Donal Ryan Car Sales in Nenagh.

“Nissan has led Ireland’s switch to EV driving over the past decade and its full range of electrified vehicles makes switching easy, no matter where you sit on that journey, with a choice of 100% electric, hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles now available to customers,” he added.

The arrival of the new X-Trail e-POWER follows hot on the heels of the launch of the all-new Qashqai e-POWER, with both vehicles making it possible for eco-minded drivers to enjoy all of the benefits of EV driving without ever having to plug in the car to recharge it.

This innovative, unplugged EV-like driving solution sits alongside the all-new Nissan Ariya 100% electric crossover, the best-selling zero emissions Nissan LEAF, the all-new Nissan Qashqai mild hybrid which enhances fuel efficiency and reduces overall CO2 emissions, and the all-new Nissan Juke hybrid which can reach speeds of up to 55 kph in pure EV mode.

The new Nissan X-Trail e-POWER raises the bar in the crossover segment. The combination of its innovative e-POWER drivetrain and e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system, which has been designed to work with Nissan’s electrified powertrains to deliver reassuring traction and confident acceleration in all conditions, is set to cement its status as one of the world’s most popular family adventure vehicles.

The X-Trail’s e-POWER system is comprised of a high output battery and powertrain integrated with a 1.5 litre variable compression ratio turbo petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 150 kW front electric motor. The unique element of e-POWER is that the petrol engine is solely used to charge a battery that powers an electric motor to drive the wheels. The motor is the sole source of power.

The new Nissan X-Trail e-POWER draws on the well-established DNA that has run through previous generations of X-Trail: muscular design, flexible utility and advanced all-wheel drive capabilities. It is available in both five and seven-seater configurations, offering convenient options for driving adventures and days out with extended family or friends.

Life on board is more comfortable, more spacious and more convenient. The second row of seats can slide forwards to maximise boot space and allow easy access to the third row on the 7-seat configuration. When the third row is not in use the resulting boot space provides total capacity for 465 litres. A powered hands-free tailgate makes accessing the boot effortless when hands are anything but free.

Parents with babies and toddlers will welcome that the second-row seats are also now more accessible thanks to the rear passenger doors opening to nearly 90 degrees. They will also appreciate the inclusion of integrated sun-blinds into the rear passenger doors, offering protection on sunny days and easy one-handed operation.

The new X-Trail e-POWER has an advanced infotainment system with a broad portfolio of connected services to cater for all family adventures including effortless integration of smartphones, in car WiFi for up to seven devices and NissanConnect Services, and a dedicated app with which to interact and monitor the vehicle.

A larger, higher resolution 12.3 inch NissanConnect display screen is a digital gateway to navigation, entertainment and vehicle settings, and is compatible with both Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. An innovative new 10.8 inch Head-Up Display (HUD) provides the biggest-in-segment image size. Key navigation, driver assistance and road information are projected onto the windscreen in the driver’s line of vision.

Nissan has also developed an entirely new ‘one pedal’ driving experience called e-Pedal Step which allows drivers to accelerate and brake using only the accelerator. The new X-Trail e-POWER is also equipped with the ProPILOT with Navi-link system which is able to accelerate and brake the vehicle within a single lane on a motorway.

The new Nissan X-Trail is available from SV specification level and pricing starts at €45,995. Customers can register their interest in ordering the car at Donal Ryan Car Sales or by visiting www.nissan.ie

