Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 12

Jim O'MEARA

Killurin, Killeigh, Offaly / Borrisokane, Tipperary

Formerly Ballinderry, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Late of Bord na Mona. Peacefully in the gentle care of Esker Rì Nursing Home, Clara. Beloved son of the late Dan and Mai and loving brother of the lateJohn Joe and Benny. Deeply regrettted by his brothers Donie, Tom, Pat, Kevin and his sister Nuala, sisters-in-law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Sunday evening from 6.30pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St.Patrick's Church, Killeigh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-killeigh/

The family wish to thank the staff in Esker Rí Nursing Home and The Dialysis Unit and Medical 1 at Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore for the care and attention to Jim during his illness.

Breda Keane

Tipperary, Lattin, Tipperary

Keane, Lattin, Tipperary. November 10th 2022. Breda. Peacefully at Deerpark Nursing Home, Shronell. Predeceased by her brothers Maurice and John. Sadly missed by her two sisters Patricia and Sr. De Lourde, nephews, nieces and close family.

May God bless her.

May she Rest In Peace.

Mass for Breda will take place in The Church of the Assumption, Lattin, on Sunday, November 13th, 2022, at 11am and burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Maureen Carey (née Ryan)

Toor, Newport, Tipperary

Carey, Maureen, (née Ryan) Toor, Newport, County Tipperary. Maureen died peacefully in the loving care of the staff and her family at Adare and District Nursing Home on Thursday, 10th November 2022. Predeceased in 2012 by her husband, Owen, she will be sadly missed by her sons Denis, Michael and Seamus and daughters Mary, Delia, Margaret and Eileen, Denis’ partner Rosie, daughter-in-law Rebecca, sons-in-law Peter, Chris, Tim, Pat, her grandchildren, Michelle, Eoghan, Siobhan, Eimear, Owen, Ciara, Adam, Nadine, Harry, Maria, Kayleigh, Ailish, Rachel and Ciarán, her great-grandchildren Kayleigh, Mckenzie, Tegan, Tadhg, Thomas, Robyn, Grace, Finn and Sadie, her sister-in-law Margaret (O’Toole), extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’ s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday, 12th November, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 13th November, at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport. Burial afterwards to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Mary Burke (née Power)

Abbey Meadows, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at her residence with her family by her side. Mary, predeceased by her son Adam, sadly missed by her beloved husband Billy, lovingly remembered by her daughters Lorna and Amy, brothers, sisters, Lorna's partner Phil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and Mary's many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock with removal on Sunday morning to St.Mary's church Irishtown arriving at 11.50 o'clock for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by interment in St.Patrick's cemetery. In lieu of attendance messages of comfort and sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

Mary's funeral mass can be viewed on the following link

www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

House strictly private at all times please.