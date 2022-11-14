Quinlan's late point seals dramatic win for Cappawhite Gaels in Tipperary Under 19B semi-final

Cappawhite Gaels 1-15 Upperchurch/Drombane 0-17

Cappawhite Gaels are through to the final of the FBD Insurance Under 19B Hurling Championship having secured a dramatic win, five minutes into injury time, in the semi-final played at a windy but dry Holycross on Saturday afternoon.

Four minutes into injury time the Cappawhite Sologhead combination were awarded a free from their own 45 metre line, but the free was subsequently cancelled by referee Tadhg Lonergan when a Cappa mentor introduced a fresh ball.

Following the throw-in, Cappawhite Gaels’ Daire Duggan gained possession and was hauled down. James Quinlan showed all his coolness and nerve as he put over the resulting free, his twelfth in all, with the second last puck of the game.

Overall, Upperchurch will wonder how they lost this game, as they were on top for long periods, but were never able to pull away. The game was probably won and lost in the ten-minute period prior to half-time, when they were outscored by 1-3 to 0-1, while aided by the strong wind.

A goal from Tristan Stokes on 31 minutes gave the west champions a one-point advantage at the break, 1-7 to 0-9.

The standard of hurling was mediocre enough throughout, with a total of 20 points coming from placed balls. Upperchurch had the better of the close encounters, winning most of the rucks and skirmishes.

They also won the midfield battle but were unable to get past the Cappa full back line for a much-needed goal. In the end the goal from Tristan Stokes on the stroke of half- time decided the outcome.

Cappa goalie Neil Clancy denied Upperchurch a goal after 90 seconds. James Quinlan got the scoreboard ticking over thirty seconds later when he hit the first of his twelve points from a placed ball. James Griffin equalised and Pat Ryan eased the ‘Church in front for the first time on four minutes.

With play flowing from end to end, the sides were level for the third time at 0-3 each, with only seven minutes gone.

Upperchurch upped their game and hit four points without reply in the next four minutes, with two from Pat Ryan and one each from Paddy Phelan and Sean Ryan.

Sam Carmody broke the sequence with a well-taken point under pressure but Cappa were unable to follow up, mainly through the tight marking of the ‘Church defence, where Mikey Griffin, James Griffin and Luke Shanahan were particularly impressive.

Cappa bounced back in the closing ten minutes before the break following a Pat Ryan free, which gave the ‘Church a deserved four-point lead. Sean Cleary put over from out on the wing before two converted placed balls from Quinlan cut the deficit to the minimum, with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Pat Ryan doubled this advantage before Tristan Stokes got in for the only goal of the game, having turned his marker, before crashing to the roof of the Upperchurch net.

The half-time score was Cappawhite Gaels 1-7, Upperchurch/Drombane 0-9.

The combo started the second half with James Quinlan converting three frees in the opening seven minutes, as they raced into a three-point advantage. Gradually, the mid champions came back into the game with points from Pat Ryan and Jim O’Dwyer, with a Pat Ryan free bringing the sides level for the fourth time by the 18th minute.

An injury to Tommy Costello resulted in a stoppage of around three and a half minutes. Both sides were finding scores hard to come by, but points from Jim O’Dwyer and Paddy Phelan eased the ‘Church back in front with three minutes of normal time remaining.

Quinlan and Pat Ryan exchanged points as the game entered injury time, with Upperchurch hanging on to a two-point advantage. A late flurry from the combo yielded two points, the first from a Quinlan free and the equaliser from Cian O’Carroll from out under the stand.

With the sides deadlocked deep into injury time, extra time looked on the cards until the late drama unfolded. James Quinlan stood over a free, 48 metres from his own goal as the clock headed towards 65 minutes.

The ace marksman held his composure and nerve to send this long-range effort between the posts, thus securing victory and a place in the final, where Borris-Ileigh will provide the opposition.

Cappawhite Gaels: Neil Clancy, Tommy Costello, Ben White, Conor Gantley, Michael English, Cian O’Carroll (0-1), Daire Duggan (captain), Stephen Dee (Solohead), James Quinlan (0-12 frees), Mikey Carmody, Tommy O’Mahony (Solohead), Sean Cleary (0-1), Tristan Stokes (Solohead 1-0), Sam Carmody (0-1), Mark Treacy.

Sub: Brian G Buckley for Mark Treacy (42 mins).

Upperchurch/Drombane: Padraig Griffin, Billy Yeats, Mikey Griffin, Joe Bourke, Oisin Treacy, Luke Shanahan, James Griffin (0-1), Paddy Phelan (0-2), Pat Ryan (0-10, 8 frees), Jim O’Dwyer (0-2), Tom Purcell (Captain), Sean Shanahan, Sean Ryan (0-2), Tom Ryan, Eoin Noonan.

Subs: Dylan Casey for Tom Ryan (28 mins), Jack Meehan for Eoin Noonan (H.T.), David Ryan for Dylan Casey (55 mins).

Referee: Tadhg Lonergan (Kilsheelan/Kilcash).