N24 fully reopened following early morning collision

The N24 has been fully reopened following a multiple vehicle collision on the main Tipperary to Limerick road earlier this morning.

The accident occurred just outside Oola shortly after 9am this morning. The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the scene.  

There are no further reports of delays.