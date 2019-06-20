GARDAI
Disqualified driver has luxury car seized by Tipperary gardai
A motorist caught behind the wheel of a luxury car in Tipperary has been arrested after gardai discovered he had been previously disqualified from driving.
The white Jaguar was stopped by members of Cahir Roads Policing Unit earlier this week.
The driver was arrested and gardai seized the vehicle.
Court proceedings will follow.
Cahir RPU: This car was stopped yesterday in Cahir, driver is a disqualified driver.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 19, 2019
He was arrested, car seized & proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/0YonUObN8B
