Tipperary gardai stop driver with homemade insurance disc

A motorist who displayed an unusual looking insurance disc on his car windscreen had his vehicle seized by gardai in Tipperary last week.

The driver, dubbed the 'master forger' on social media, was stopped by gardai who discovered the homemade disc. The driver also failed to produce tax and NCT.

The car was seized with proceedings to follow by gardai in Cashel. 