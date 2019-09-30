NEWS
Speeding motorist towing horsebox with no lights stopped by Tipperary gardai
A motorist was issued with a number of fixed charge penalty notice's after being stopped by gardai speeding while towing a horsebox with no lights in Tipperary last week.
Members of Cahir Roads Policing Unit were out in force last week when they spotted a vehicle towing a trailer and travelling at 108km/h, nearly 30km above the legal speed limit.
Additionally, members of Cahir Roads Policing Unit also found there were no working lights on the trailer which was a danger to other motorists.
FCPN’s were subsequently issued.
Cahir Roads Policing Unit: Vehicle towing a horse box detected at 108km/h this evening, speed limit for towing a trailer is 80km/h. Also no lights on the trailer which was a danger to other motorists. FCPN’s issued for offences. pic.twitter.com/R0hAcAyw5n— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 27, 2019
