Speeding motorist towing horsebox with no lights stopped by Tipperary gardai

A motorist was issued with a number of fixed charge penalty notice's after being stopped by gardai speeding while towing a horsebox with no lights in Tipperary last week.

Members of Cahir Roads Policing Unit were out in force last week when they spotted a vehicle towing a trailer and travelling at 108km/h, nearly 30km above the legal speed limit.

Additionally, members of Cahir Roads Policing Unit also found there were no working lights on the trailer which was a danger to other motorists.

FCPN’s were subsequently issued.