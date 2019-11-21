NEWS
Gardai arrest disqualified driver five times over drink driving limit
Gardai in Tipperary who stopped a motorist on suspicion of drink driving, discovered the driver was already disqualified from driving.
Earlier this week gardai from Cahir were on patrol in the Ardfinnan area when they stopped a motorist who was five times over the legal limit for alcohol. Gardai also discovered the motorist is currently disqualified from driving.
The vehicle was subsequently seized and the individual was charged to court.
Cahir Gardaí on patrol arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving. It was discovered the driver is currently disqualified from driving. The driver was 5 times over the legal limit for alcohol. The vehicle was seized and the individual was charged to court. pic.twitter.com/DsvrvOzlJ4— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 19, 2019
