MOTORING
Court for cannabis and cocaine-positive driver stopped by Tipperary gardaí
The driver was arrested and charged to court by Tipperary gardaí
A motorist is set for court after testing positive for drugs at a County Tipperary garda checkpoint.
Stopped by Cahir roads policing unit gardaí on Saturday, the driver was found to be under the influence of both cannabis and cocaine.
The driver was then arrested and charged to court.
