Roll with it: Gardai seize car with faulty brakes, no NCT, tax or insurance

A motorist who failed to stop at a garda checkpoint because the car's brakes were not working had their vehicle seized by gardai in Cahir.

A photo of the seized car was posted by the An Garda Siochana Twitter account last week with the tweet explaining how that when the car tried to brake, it "just rolled on by the Garda member."

"The brakes weren't functioning. No insurance, NCT or Tax. Car seized," the post stated.