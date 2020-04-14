NEWS
Gardaí catch driver 'out for a spin' after a strong smell of cannabis came from vehicle
Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs
File photo
Gardaí have caught a driver "out for a spin" after a strong smell of cannabis came from the vehicle.
When stopped at a recent checkpoint a driver informed Gardaí that they "were out for a spin".
There was a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle and as a result the driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.
Gardaí said: "Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs."
When stopped at a recent checkpoint a driver informed Gardaí that they 'were out for a spin' A strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle and as a result driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs#StayHome pic.twitter.com/jcwYqtuWBi— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 14, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on