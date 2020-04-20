NEWS

Disqualified motorist arrested and has third car impounded in last two weeks

A disqualified driver has been arrested and has had a third car impounded after being stopped by Gardai. 

The driver has been caught three times in two weeks at checkpoints set up by Gardai. 

A court date will follow an Gardai continue to urge everyone to stay home to help flatten the curve.