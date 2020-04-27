Gardai seize three cars and a quad bike in Tipperary

Gardai seized three cars and a quad bike during a Covid-19 checkpoint in Tipperary for having no insurance over the weekend.

Members of Cahir Roads Policing Unit were on duty when all three vehicles were stopped at the garda checkpoint. The vehicles were subsequently seized for having no insurance.

Earlier today gardai announced the continuation of its major operation to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

Operation Fanacht will once again see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country from 7am on Tuesday, April 28 until the end of the May Bank Holiday weekend on Monday night, May 4.

It will again involve large-scale checkpoints on many main routes, and thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes and in towns and villages.

