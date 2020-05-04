Tipperary gardai seize car not taxed for 1,312 days from uninsured driver

Tipperary gardai seized a car after discovering the vehicle's tax had expired 1,312 days earlier.

Gardai from Cahir Garda Station on patrol in the Ardfinnan area stopped a vehicle acting suspiciously on Monday morning, May 4.

After using the Garda Mobility App, gardai discovered the driver was uninsured and the tax on the vehicle had expired 1,312 days earlier. In addition garda said there was no NCT on the vehicle.

The car was seized and court to follow.

